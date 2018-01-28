Gym named for Bill ‘Skeeter’ Moss

Urbana City Schools administration, school board, staff and community members filled the Urbana High School gymnasium prior to Saturday night’s girls basketball game against visiting Indian Lake. At pregame, the gym was dedicated and renamed in honor of longtime UHS girls basketball coach Bill ‘Skeeter’ Moss – who passed away unexpectedly earlier this season. In photo are school officials, members of this year’s girls basketball team and their coaches and members of the Moss family (center) at the dedication ceremony. The sign unveiled on Saturday night will be placed on one of the walls of the gym.

