Want to become a Flying Fish?

The Champaign Family YMCA Flying Fish (CF3) offers a unique opportunity to area high schoolers whose home school does not have a varsity swim team. These swimmers are able to practice with CF3, and then are provided with volunteer on-deck coaches, Lou Kramer and Bart deNijs, at area high school meets. The Champaign Family YMCA believes in giving every child the opportunity to compete, and for many teenagers it means a lot to compete for their high school. The Y is ecstatic to be able to afford them this opportunity.

In this inaugural season, two schools are represented: Mechanicsburg High School and London High School. Swimmers include Garrett Baldwin (MHS), Emily Bennett (LHS), Ethan Kramer (MHS), and Ethan Pozy (LHS).

The CF3 high schoolers competed in an invitational at Trotwood-Madison High School on Wednesday, Jan. 10 against other local high school swim teams. Three swimmers competed at the meet on Wednesday. All of them set personal records, and all of them scored points for their school.

Results were:

Ethan Pozy, London – 16th in the 50 freestyle (32.53)

Ethan Kramer, Mechanicsburg – 4th in the 100 freestyle (1:01.07), 1st in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.65)

Emily Bennett, London – 1st in the 100 freestyle (1:08.68), 1st in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.26)

For information regarding The Flying Fish swim team and their opportunities for area high schoolers, please contact Chelsea Richardson at ymcasports@ctcn.net.

Area high school swimmers invited to join team

