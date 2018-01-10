Posted on by

January character

,

This snowman, all decked out in shades, a scarf and a hat, greets passersby on East Lawn Avenue in Urbana on Wednesday morning. The snowman might shrink a little in the rain on Thursday, but what’s left of him will enjoy the snow and bitter cold that is expected to return after this brief warm spell.


Brenda Amlin | Urbana Daily Citizen

This snowman, all decked out in shades, a scarf and a hat, greets passersby on East Lawn Avenue in Urbana on Wednesday morning. The snowman might shrink a little in the rain on Thursday, but what’s left of him will enjoy the snow and bitter cold that is expected to return after this brief warm spell.

This snowman, all decked out in shades, a scarf and a hat, greets passersby on East Lawn Avenue in Urbana on Wednesday morning. The snowman might shrink a little in the rain on Thursday, but what’s left of him will enjoy the snow and bitter cold that is expected to return after this brief warm spell.
http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/01/web1_Web-6.jpgThis snowman, all decked out in shades, a scarf and a hat, greets passersby on East Lawn Avenue in Urbana on Wednesday morning. The snowman might shrink a little in the rain on Thursday, but what’s left of him will enjoy the snow and bitter cold that is expected to return after this brief warm spell. Brenda Amlin | Urbana Daily Citizen

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:05 pm |    

Cause of brake fire unknown

Cause of brake fire unknown
11:05 pm |    

January character

January character
10:07 pm |    

Then and Now: Barnhart Oil Company

Then and Now: Barnhart Oil Company