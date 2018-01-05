Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

My name is Patsy and I am a quiet girl looking for a forever home. I like my fellow cats and I am just the sweetest kitty you’ll ever meet. I have big, gorgeous, curious eyes and a lovable personality! I would love to find my new home with lots of places to explore and a warm lap at the end of the day. Wouldn’t you like to bring me home to make your home complete?

Patsy is up to date on her shots and spayed. She has been wormed and she tested negative for feline leukemia. She is litter box trained. If you are interested in adopting Patsy, please come and meet her. You will fall in love with this cute girl!

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or call the shelter at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Look at this sweet, big boy. Meet Comet. He is a new boy here at Paws Urbana.

He is fully vetted, heart worm negative, neutered and micro-chipped. He’s a 7-year-old Great Dane/Greyhound mix, who loves adults, kids, other dogs and even the kitties. He is very gentle and sweet. He loves attention and has some basic training. He enjoys walks, and, being a bit headstrong, he will need a harness.

Come out and visit this very sweet boy. He would certainly make a great family addition.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Robbie and I am a 2 year old Chihuahua boy. They say that I am the funniest little dog. I weigh about 9 lbs. And guess what…I am house trained! I’m thinking that is a very, very good thing. I walk well on a leash but I do need a harness. I have been neutered. I am OK with kids, but don’t like to be touched when I am being held by my person. I love to go for car rides and yep, I will dance for treats. They keep saying I am so much fun here at the rescue. With all of those things….house trained, harness walker and dancing for treats, how could you still be reading this? You should be racing over to Barely Used Pets to get me so I can be part of your family! Please be my forever family. I promise to be a good boy and all I want is to be loved, and maybe a little soft bed for me to curl up in. Please come and see me. I think you might be the one for me!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) would like to introduce “Humphrey,” a spunky, 3 year old, 14 pound Chihuahua mix, who is an unclaimed stray. Humphrey loves his dog toys and freedom to run around the house. He is good with other dogs and cats but, like most little dogs, he prefers caring, older children who are more aware of a dogs’ personal space. He walks nicely on a leash and does well with house training. This little fella is looking for his forever home. Humphrey has been fully vetted which includes neutering, heartworm testing, microchipping and completely vaccinated with the DA2PPL, Rabies and the Bivalent Flu vaccine to combat the dog flu that has entered the Ohio area. Humphrey has also had his teeth cleaned and polished. All adoptions require an approved adoption application. Our adoption/donation fee is $150, cash or credit/debit card. To see a complete listing of our “Available Pets” please check out petfinder.com and/or adoptapet.com. For more information on the CCAWL please visit our webpage at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com.

The CCAWL is located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH. Our facility hours are as follows: Closed Sunday through Tuesday, open Wednesday through Saturday, 12-6pm. If you have free time and would like to volunteer, please stop by at our location to grab an application. We would love for you to join our team. MEMBERSHIPS ARE NOW OPEN. You can sign up anytime during normal business hours. For more information please feel free to give us a call at 937-834-5236.

Please know that if it is too cold outside for you; it’s too cold outside for your pets. Please bring your pets inside during this severe and dangerous cold spell. Sadly, there are reports all over Ohio on pets being frozen to death. Don’t let this happen to your dogs and cats.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

