Pets of the Week

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Chihuahua lovers, Champaign County Animal Welfare League would like to announce “Elsie” as “pet of the week.” She’s a 6-pound, 7-year-old Chihuahua and is waiting for her first forever home. Elsie came to us from an Amish puppy mill, which means she’s never been in a real home with the love and caring hands that she deserves. Because puppy mill dogs are not handled, Elsie is learning that being touched is a good thing. She would love to be adopted by a patient, caring owner who can help her learn to love and to be loved. She gets along great with other dogs and is cat friendly. One of her favorite things to do is to snuggle in a dog bed and to wag her little tail when people approach her. This cutie pie is wanting to spend the holidays with YOU!

The David Robert Wetzell Memorial Clinic is offering a Low Cost Spay and Neuter for cats and dogs. Interested people must come in and fill out the necessary paper work and pre-pay for the surgery. At that time, a scheduled surgery date will be selected. Having feral cat issues? We offer TNR’s (trap, neuter, return) as low as $30.00! Please feel free to call us for more information about our low-cost sterilizations at 937-834-5236.

Our winter hours are Wednesday through Saturday, noon-6 p.m.Looking for a place to volunteer? Come by our facility and pick up a volunteer application. We would love for you to be a part of our caring team. Also, don’t forget memberships are still open! A CCAWL membership includes the use of an indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facilities, as well as the trails and agility courses. We are located on 3858 State Route 56 Mechanicsburg.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Need a friend? Domino is a terrific cat looking for a good forever home. His black and white coloring really stands out, making him a very handsome boy. Domino has a great personality and loves to play. He enjoys all sorts of kitty toys and napping in the cat tower. If you are looking for a faithful companion then Domino is just the one. He is a quiet and mellow cat who likes attention. Domino is good with other cats and loves people. He is up to date on his shots and is neutered. Domino tested negative for feline leukemia and he is litter box trained. Please give Domino a chance to be your pal.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Look at that puppy face. What a sweet girl! Meet Cleo, a 3-month-old pointer mix little girl who loves everyone.

Cleo is just a bundle of joy, and she would be an excellent choice as a new family member. She is content to sit on your lap or join you on your daily jog.

Cleo is up to date on her vaccines and ready for your family. Come out and meet Cleo.

Barely Used Pets

Hi, I’m Red! I’m a 7-month-old Heeler mix boy. I’ve completely mastered the “puppy eyes” look. I am great with dogs and kids, but because I’m a Heeler kid, probably not good for me to be around cats. They say it appears that I’m house trained. I promise to do my best if you take me home. I’m really excited to find my forever home and love my owner as much as they love me! Please come and see me and we can run around on the playground!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are closed on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Red says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home! We’ve got some Holiday celebrating to do!”

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

