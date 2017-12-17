Then and Now: Magrew-Westville School

The “Then” photo is of the school at Magrew (Westville, circa 1910 (CCHM #A2688/Champaign County Historical Society). The building is located on north side of West U.S. Route 36, approximately 1/5 mile west of state Route 560. The building was enlarged from two to six rooms in 1901 to accommodate Westville Precinct Schools. In 1915 a two-story addition to the east was made. This addition contained a gymnasium on the first floor and a large classroom on the second floor. The Graham High School building was ready for occupancy in 1957. Terre Haute and Westville schools were then converted to elementary schools. They were closed in 1963, as described in Early Schools of Champaign County by Edgar A. Ridder, Pat Stickley, and June Kiser.

The “Now” 2015 photo is of the same building, now home of the Renewed Strength Church.

By Ward Lutz Contributing writer

Ward Lutz is a member of the Champaign County Historical Society.

