Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Adorable Mango is a beautiful cat waiting for someone to adopt her. She is a sweet girl looking for a good forever home. She would be the ideal companion for quiet evenings, curled up on the couch beside you. Mango may be just the friend you are looking for. She is playful, curious and affectionate. Mango is a sweet cat with a great personality to match! She would be the purr-fect pet! Stop by Paws Animal Shelter located at 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or call Paws Animal Shelter at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana. There are many wonderful cats, adorable kittens and fun-loving dogs at the shelter waiting for good homes. Please stop and visit.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

What a special girl Piggs is and this sweet 2-year-old Lab/Cattle Dog mix has had such a rough life in that two years. She was brought to us as a stray several months ago and during her initial vet check was diagnosed with heart worm.

She was treated, has recovered and is now a healthy and active girl who would make an excellent running buddy, as she has tons of energy and enjoys the outdoors. She is good with kids and most other dogs.

Please stop and meet this girl, who is looking forward to a new and happy life.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Betsy and I am an 18-month-old American Bulldog. I came here from a county in southern Ohio, where I was discovered living in a hollow tree stump with 7-week-old puppies. My puppies have all grown up and have been adopted. I have been spayed and it’s time now for me to go live a happy life. I am looking for my new forever home. I am very friendly and love kids and car rides. But, no cats. I know a few commands and I also walk well on a leash. Won’t you come and see me?

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are closed on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Betsy says..”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Mango is a sweet girl awaiting purr-fect owners to adopt her from PAWS Animal Shelter. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_PAWSCatWeb.jpg Mango is a sweet girl awaiting purr-fect owners to adopt her from PAWS Animal Shelter. Two-year-old Piggs is an energetic girl who loves running and the great outdoors. Check her out at PAWS Animal Shelter. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_PAWSDogWeb.jpg Two-year-old Piggs is an energetic girl who loves running and the great outdoors. Check her out at PAWS Animal Shelter. Betsy, an 18-month-old American Bulldog, may have had a rough life before arriving at Barely Used Pets, but now is living comfortably and ready for someone to take her to her forever home. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_BarelyWeb.jpg Betsy, an 18-month-old American Bulldog, may have had a rough life before arriving at Barely Used Pets, but now is living comfortably and ready for someone to take her to her forever home.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.