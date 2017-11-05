Then and Now: Children’s Home and Historical Society

Then – This #A2319 postcard photo (circa 1934) of the Champaign County Children’s Home, looking east, shows the three main buildings and the barn and laundry buildings. The Humphrey School building, now part of the Champaign County Historical Museum complex, is not shown as it was south of these buildings. The Humphrey School building became the home of the Champaign County Historical Museum in 1972.

Now – This 2017 photo is of the Champaign County Historical Museum. The Humphrey School building with the steps leading to the former school entrance is to the left. It is now a part of the museum complex and is used for display. In 1993 an addition was added to the east side of the building. This area is used for program presentations and memorabilia display. In 2001 a large display area and office space were added. This addition is apparent on the right side of the photo. The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell Champaign County’s history. The society operates on donations and dues and has a free public museum of history on East Lawn Avenue in Urbana