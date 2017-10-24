Logan County pizzeria owner competes on TV show

BELLEFONTAINE – Six Hundred Downtown, a brick oven pizzeria in downtown Bellefontaine, and its owner, Brittany Saxton, will be featured Sunday, Oct. 29, on the Food Network show Guy’s Grocery Games. The pizzeria caught the attention of show producers working with celebrity Chef Guy Fieri.

“In a world of hundreds of pizza choices, I am proud to operate a family friendly restaurant with authentic old world pizza styles that our guests love in Bellefontaine, Ohio,” said Saxton, a 29-year-old restaurateur and mother of three who says she loves everything pizza just as much as her children.

“I’ve been in this industry for more than 15 years, mentoring and training under World Pizza Champion Michael Shepherd. He taught me that children are your most honest and important customers. If you listen, they will give you immediate and real feedback, which has been one of my secrets to owning a successful restaurant.”

Saxton was recently recognized by the Logan County Chamber, earning Young Professional of the Year. She is credited with mentoring and supporting the downtown Bellefontaine revitalization movement.

One example of Saxton’s leadership includes partnering with the city of Bellefontaine to expand outdoor seating, which has been a huge hit, allowing guests the option to dine outside.

Saxton will compete against three other dough throwers in a pizza playoff. First, the chefs cook decadent pizzas with high-priced toppings and low-priced cheeses chosen by Guy’s Pizza Wheel. Next, they grab all ingredients with their bare hands to make a guilty pleasure pizza. Then, the final two are forced to make a pie that’s “out of the pizza box” when pizza dough goes out of stock. The episode will air Sunday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. on the Food Network.

The restaurant will be hosting a viewing party and pre-fix menu the night of the show. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/six-hundred-downtown-guys-grocery-games-viewing-party-tickets-39167366648#tickets

Submitted story

Submitted by Six Hundred Downtown.

Submitted by Six Hundred Downtown.