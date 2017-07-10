Free Windows 10 and Excel classes at library

The State Library of Ohio will bring its Mobile Technology Training Center to the Champaign County Library on Tuesday, July 25 offering two free computer classes to Champaign County residents.

Training on Microsoft Windows 10 will be held at 5pm. This course offers an overview of Windows 10, including a walkthrough of the all new start menu, new features, hotkeys (keyboard shortcuts), and much more. The course will also allow hands-on-time on the supplied Windows 10 workstations equipped with touch screen monitors. An instructor will be able to assist attendees one-on-one in this hands on training environment.

The second session will be at 6pm and focus on hands on training in Microsoft Excel. This Microsoft Excel course will teach attendees how to do calculations in Excel, understand the four most commonly used formulas, data types, sort data, format the sheet for printing, and much more.

These training sessions will be offered in State Library of Ohio’s 35 foot handicapped accessible bus parked in the library’s parking lot. Computers are provided and a trainer from the State Library will conduct the classes.

The classes are free but registration is required as seating is limited to 10 participants. Each class will last approximately one hour. Please call or visit the library to sign up for a session. Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto Street, Urbana, 937-653-3811.

Information from the Champaign County Library.

