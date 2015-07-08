Local churches coordinate Week of Hope

About a dozen Champaign County churches are banding together to bring hope to people throughout the community during Week of Hope (WOH), July 11-18.

Volunteers will be completing free home repairs and yard work July 13-17 for local residents who need help. While many requests for help have been received, WOH is still accepting requests for help. WOH will provide a team of workers, while homeowners provide the materials needed to complete their jobs. Requests may be made by contacting Christopher Dinnell at cdinnell@yahoo.com or 614-949-5004.

Week of Hope will start Saturday, July 11, with a free pool party at the Urbana city pool at Melvin Miller Park, in conjunction with the Urbana Community ParkFest! The party, from 7 to 9 p.m., will feature free food and inflatables.

Monday, July 13, WOH volunteers will prepare meals for shut-ins at Caring Kitchen and deliver them from 4 to 6 p.m. Those wanting meal service should call Trish at 937-408-7025.

Also Monday, the public is invited to a community worship service at The Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14, free community meals will be offered from 4 to 7 p.m. at Steve’s Market and Deli, 324 N. Main St., and Sav-A-Lot, 741 Scioto St. In addition, WOH volunteers will pick up trash.

Wednesday July 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. WOH volunteers will provide lunch to first responders.

Thursday, July 16, a free community meal will be served at First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St., 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday, July 17, the community is invited to a free movie night at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana, 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 18, WOH volunteers will provide a kids’ craft table at Urbana House of Prayer (UHOP), 36 Monument Square, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., during Art Affair on the Square.

For more information about Week of Hope, visit the Week of Hope Facebook page.