Ride-N-Drive April 30 in Lima

LIMA – Join Apple Farm Service for a day of fun for the whole family!

Apple Farm Service is organizing a Ride-N-Drive event, to be held at the Allen County Fairgrounds (Lima, OH), April 30th, from 10am – 3pm and again at the Fayette County Fairgrounds (Washington Court House, OH) May 14th, from 10am – 3pm.

Have you been contemplating getting yourself a new compact tractor, mower, or utility vehicle? This is the perfect event to test-drive our equipment, with no strings attached of course. There will be knowledgeable professionals on standby to assist you and answer any questions you may have!

Test ride the full lineup of Kioti tractors and utility vehicles, Bad Boy mowers, Grasshopper mowers, Exmark mowers (Exmark is exclusively at Washington Courthouse location), and dozens of attachments that Apple Farm Service has to offer. Bring your family for a free cookout, music, games, and prizes!

“We’re so excited to bring the Ride-N-Drive to Allen and Fayette County this spring!” said marketing Manager, Kent Holmes. “We’ve done this set-up before with our Covington store and had a blast!”

Each fairground will be left un-mowed, giving attendees the perfect conditions to try out each zero-turn around trees, poles, and other obstacles.

“Our plan is to have at least one of each series of tractors from Kioti, and one of each series from every zero-turn mower company we carry. It’s the perfect opportunity to get your questions answered in a no-pressure relaxing environment. Plus, the prize-giveaways, cookout, music, and games are fun for the whole family too!”

Want to learn more about the free Ride-N-Drive events? Visit AppleFarmService.com/Ride to view which models will be available, which prizes for giveaways, and maps of each fairground.

Submitted story

Info from Apple Farm Service

