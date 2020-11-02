Triad ends football season with victory

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad knocked off Cedarville, 41-13, in OHC regular season football Friday night.

Midway through the first quarter, Triad quarterback Coleman Hauck connected with J.C. Alexander on an 18-yard touchdown pass to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.

Three minutes later, Cedarville (2-7) scored a rushing touchdown to cut the deficit to 7-6.

The first quarter ended with the home team on top by a point.

Triad’s Hayden Simpson scored on a 13-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 13-6.

Cedarville tied the game at 13-13 six minutes later with a rushing TD.

Late in the second quarter, Simpson scored on an eight-yard run and Ayden Sanford hooked up with Nathan Carranza on a two-point conversion pass to make it 21-13 at the half.

Early in the third quarter, Cedarville marched to the Triad 5-yard line but turned it over on downs.

The third period ended with the Cardinals on top, 21-13.

One minute into the fourth quarter, Sanford scored on a three-yard run to give Triad a 27-13 lead.

With three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Triad’s Sam Stokes returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown and Sanford added the two-point conversion to make it 35-13.

Less than a minute later, Simpson returned an interception 35 yards for a TD.

Triad finishes the season at 5-5 overall.

JH football

WL-S ended its junior high football season with a 26-12 win over Mechanicsburg.

For the Tigers, Josh Wilcoxon accounted for three rushing touchdowns and had a two-point conversion.

In addition, Nick Shifflet caught a deflected pass for a touchdown.

Aaron Campbell, Jacob Evans and Brodey Deam each had a fumble recovery for WL-S (5-3).

Mechanicsburg did not report statistics.

Triad quarterback Coleman Hauck (left) looks to pass during Friday night's regular season game with visiting Cedarville. Photo by Dawndee Zizzo