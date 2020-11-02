Posted on by

Triad ends football season with victory


Staff report

Triad quarterback Coleman Hauck (left) looks to pass during Friday night’s regular season game with visiting Cedarville.

Photo by Dawndee Zizzo

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad knocked off Cedarville, 41-13, in OHC regular season football Friday night.

Midway through the first quarter, Triad quarterback Coleman Hauck connected with J.C. Alexander on an 18-yard touchdown pass to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.

Three minutes later, Cedarville (2-7) scored a rushing touchdown to cut the deficit to 7-6.

The first quarter ended with the home team on top by a point.

Triad’s Hayden Simpson scored on a 13-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 13-6.

Cedarville tied the game at 13-13 six minutes later with a rushing TD.

Late in the second quarter, Simpson scored on an eight-yard run and Ayden Sanford hooked up with Nathan Carranza on a two-point conversion pass to make it 21-13 at the half.

Early in the third quarter, Cedarville marched to the Triad 5-yard line but turned it over on downs.

The third period ended with the Cardinals on top, 21-13.

One minute into the fourth quarter, Sanford scored on a three-yard run to give Triad a 27-13 lead.

With three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Triad’s Sam Stokes returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown and Sanford added the two-point conversion to make it 35-13.

Less than a minute later, Simpson returned an interception 35 yards for a TD.

Triad finishes the season at 5-5 overall.

JH football

WL-S ended its junior high football season with a 26-12 win over Mechanicsburg.

For the Tigers, Josh Wilcoxon accounted for three rushing touchdowns and had a two-point conversion.

In addition, Nick Shifflet caught a deflected pass for a touchdown.

Aaron Campbell, Jacob Evans and Brodey Deam each had a fumble recovery for WL-S (5-3).

Mechanicsburg did not report statistics.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_hauck1.jpgTriad quarterback Coleman Hauck (left) looks to pass during Friday night’s regular season game with visiting Cedarville. Photo by Dawndee Zizzo

