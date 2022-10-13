On Saturday, Oct. 22, Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc. is offering range time for hunters preparing for the upcoming deer season.

Only rifles and shotguns legal for deer hunting in Ohio may be used.

Hunters will be given the opportunity to shoot at distances of 50 and 100 yards and the range will be supervised by certified instructors/range safety officers provided by the academy. This event is funded in part by a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife.

Range space is limited so participants will be required to pre-register for one-hour sessions at https://bit.ly/range10-22. Sessions begin at 9 a.m. and the range is located at 2506 S. U.S. Highway 68, Urbana.

About Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc.

The academy was founded Oct. 3, 2017 as a non-profit charity serving the Champaign County area. The mission of the academy is to provide facilities to promote firearm and archery safety and marksmanship training programs focusing on youth development organizations, competitive shooting opportunities, hunter education training, access for disabled shooters and women’s programs. 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status was approved Aug. 13, 2018. For more information, contact Ken McCabe at [email protected]