DeLong signs with Florida State

Mechanicsburg junior Addie DeLong (pictured) signed a national letter of intent to play softball at NCAA Division I Florida State University earlier this week. DeLong was heavily recruited by major college programs after batting .697 for the Indians last season and participating in several prestigious national all-star games this past summer.

Submitted photo