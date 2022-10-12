DeLong signs with Florida State

Mechanicsburg junior Addie DeLong (pictured) signed a national letter of intent to play softball at NCAA Division I Florida State University earlier this week. DeLong was heavily recruited by major college programs after batting .697 for the Indians last season and participating in several prestigious national all-star games this past summer.
