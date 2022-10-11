The West Liberty-Salem 8th grade volleyball team (pictured) won the recent OHC Tournament coming in as the #1 seed. The Tigers beat Fairbanks, 25-16, 25-20, in the finals to be crowned OHC North champions. The Tigers (17-1) finished first in both the tournament and regular season.

