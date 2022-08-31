Indians improve to 12-0 in boys golf

SPRINGFIELD – Unbeaten Mechanicsburg topped Northeastern, 158-194, in OHC boys golf.

For the Indians (12-0), Anderson Reiser was the medalist with a 37 and William Reiser shot a 38.

UHS wins

BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana defeated Ben Logan, 173-190, in CBC boys golf.

For the Hillclimbers (3-0), Tate Armstrong had a 40, Kaz Scott a 42, Conall Sherman a 43 and Gavin Hower a 48.

Graham falls

ST. PARIS – Northwestern beat Graham, 167-181, in CBC boys golf.

Triad loses

CABLE – West Jefferson downed Triad, 188-205, in OHC boys golf.

WL-S falls

MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks defeated WL-S, 167-208, in OHC boys golf.