WL-S teams earn victories in soccer

SIDNEY – The WL-S boys soccer team continued its winning ways with a 4-0 non-league victory at Fairlawn on Saturday.

For the Tigers (3-0), Isaiah Reminder, DJ Yoder, Carson Kerns and Jake Lauck each scored a goal and Lance Campbell and Malachi Christison each had an assist.

In non-league girls soccer, WL-S defeated Miami East, 3-1.

For the Tigers (3-0), Delaney Jones, Tina Douthwaite and Lily Weaver each had a goal. Adding assists were Jones (2) and Ava Johnson.

Delaney Wade had 10 saves in goal.

UHS teams win

Urbana defeated Ponitz, 13-0, in non-league girls soccer on Saturday.

For UHS (3-1), Peyton Mounce had 3 goals and 1 assist, Clarie Keely had 2 goals and 2 assists and Morgan Deskins had 2 goals and 1 assist.

Also scoring for the Hillclimbers were Mya Laird, Lyza Forson, Alex Dixon, Bella Talebi, Lilly Talebi and Maddie Long and Lanie Dingledine added 2 assists.

Lilly Talebi and Destiny Ramirez combined in goal for the shutout.

Urbana’s jayvee team beat Belmont, 11-0, on Saturday.

In non-league boys soccer, Urbana knocked off Stivers, 12-0.

Scoring goals for UHS were Jaxen Neff-Strickland (5), Landon Key (4), Braedyn Laird, Kayden Jacobs and Landon Elliott.

Graham girls win

The Graham girls soccer team beat Piqua, 4-2, on Saturday in non-league action.

Piqua scored early to go up 1-0, but Graham’s Madison Lute scored to tie it on an assist by Rosey Dunham.

Scoring for the Falcons in the second half were Lilly Blair, Sophia Mannier and Dunham. Providing assists were Dunham and Emma Yukon.

In non-league boys soccer, Graham and Piqua played to a 1-1 tie.