Falcons place 2nd at Miami East Golf Invite

The Graham girls golf team finished second at the Miami East Invitational on Saturday with a score of 407.

Zoey Merritt was medalist with a 75 and Belle Odle shot a 93 to place sixth.

For the Falcons, Ryleigh Schafer had a 119 and Kailely Dowty had a 120 and her first-ever birdie.

UHS volleyball wins

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana beat Northeastern, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19, in non-league volleyball on Saturday.

The Urbana jayvees lost, 25-21, 24-26, 25-15.

JH volleyball

Urbana beat Graham in the 7th grade match, 25-12, 25-15. Top servers for Graham were Alivia Reisinger, Bella Hernandez and Izabella McAlexander.

Graham won the 8th grade match, 6-25, 25-11, 25-23. Top servers for Graham were Zoey Conn, Kaylin Hedrick, Kelsey Weinert and Arianna Shamblin.

No other results were reported.