WL-S sweeps Greeneview in OHC soccer

JAMESTOWN – WL-S defeated Greeneview, 5-0, in OHC girls soccer.
For the Tigers (2-0), Megan Hollar, Ivy Cline, Kayla Cole, Ava Johnson and Tina Douthwaite each scored a goal.
Adding assists were Delaney Jones (2) and Hollar.
Delaney Wade had 4 saves in goal.
WL-S boys win
The WL-S boys soccer team beat Greeneview, 3-0, in OHC action.
Lance Campbell scored the Tigers’ first goal from pressuring the opponent’s keeper. DJ Yoder converted a penalty kick for goal two in the second half. Finally, Isaiah Reminder closed out the WL-S scoring from a Matthew Christison assist.
Carter Titus had 5 saves in the team’s second shutout in as many games.