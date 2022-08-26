WL-S sweeps Greeneview in OHC soccer

JAMESTOWN – WL-S defeated Greeneview, 5-0, in OHC girls soccer.

For the Tigers (2-0), Megan Hollar, Ivy Cline, Kayla Cole, Ava Johnson and Tina Douthwaite each scored a goal.

Adding assists were Delaney Jones (2) and Hollar.

Delaney Wade had 4 saves in goal.

WL-S boys win

The WL-S boys soccer team beat Greeneview, 3-0, in OHC action.

Lance Campbell scored the Tigers’ first goal from pressuring the opponent’s keeper. DJ Yoder converted a penalty kick for goal two in the second half. Finally, Isaiah Reminder closed out the WL-S scoring from a Matthew Christison assist.

Carter Titus had 5 saves in the team’s second shutout in as many games.