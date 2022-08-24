Botkins defeats Graham in girls soccer

ST. PARIS – Botkins beat Graham, 3-1, in non-league girls soccer.

Botkins absorbed early pressure from the Falcons and was able to score two goals before halftime despite losing the possession battle.

Graham came out in the second half and struck back with a Rosey Dunham goal to make it 2-1, but Botkins held fast and was able to put the game out of reach with an insurance goal late.

WL-S jayvees win

The WL-S jayvee boys soccer team defeated Ben Logan, 6-1. Scoring for the Tigers were Carson Kerns (2), Jake Lauck (2), Isaiah Reminder and Lance Campbell.

Campbell had 2 assists and Elijah Christison had 1, and Hunter Little had 11 saves in goal.