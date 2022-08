Graham tops Emmanuel Christian in boys soccer

ST. PARIS – Nathan Ryman scored two goals as Graham beat Emmanuel Christian, 3-1, in non-league boys soccer.

For the Falcons, Owen Powell had a goal and Cayden Haines and Jansen Rembold each had an assist.

Jacob Goldsberry had 14 saves in goal for Graham.

WL-S girls win

Delaney Jones had a hat trick as WL-S defeated Troy Christian, 3-0, in non-league girls soccer.

For the Tigers (1-0), Ava Johnson had two assists and Chloe Bender added one.

Girls tennis

Tecumseh downed Urbana, 5-0, in CBC girls tennis.

JH volleyball

The Graham 7th grade volleyball team lost to Ben Logan, 25-7, 25-0.

The Graham 8th graders lost, 25-5, 25-9.

Graham’s Nathan Ryman (right) takes a shot on goal against Emmanuel Christian. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_soccer-2.jpg Graham’s Nathan Ryman (right) takes a shot on goal against Emmanuel Christian. Photo by John Coffman Photography