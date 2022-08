Minster defeated Graham, 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-15, 15-8, in non-league volleyball on Saturday.

For the Falcons, Whytney Faulkner had 11 kills, Teagen Setty added 15 digs and 4 aces and Addie Dewiel had 23 assists.

Graham will play in the Miamisburg tournament on Saturday.

Triad falls

Bellefontaine beat Triad, 25-20, 25-10, 25-13, in non-league volleyball on Saturday.

Girls tennis

Bellefontaine topped Urbana, 4-1, in CBC girls tennis.