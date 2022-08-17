Prep football season begins Friday night

A year ago, the Graham football team went 7-4 overall, which included a win in the playoffs over Taylor.
Falcons’ quarterback Eli Hollingsworth passed for 1,976 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Friday night, Graham opens the season by hosting West Liberty-Salem in non-league action.
The Tigers went 2-7 overall last season and 1-4 in the OHC.
WL-S’s last winning season came in 2019.
Prediction: The Falcons have a lot of seniors returning this season – including Hollingsworth – so we’re going with Graham to prevail in this one.
Urbana at West Jefferson – Urbana went 2-8 overall last season and 2-3 in the CBC/MRD.
The highlight of UHS’s season came in Week 6 when the Hillclimbers upset Graham, 28-16.
Urbana also beat Northwestern, 34-0, in Week 9.
Friday night, the Hillclimbers open the season at West Jefferson in non-league action.
West Jefferson went 9-1 overall a year ago.
Prediction: UHS improved last year as the season wore on, but we’re picking West Jefferson to win.
Mechanicsburg at Kenton Ridge – Mechanicsburg put together another great season in 2021, going 12-1 overall.
The Indians won two playoff games before losing at Coldwater.
Friday night, Mechanicsburg plays at Kenton Ridge in non-league action.
The Cougars went 3-7 last season.
Prediction: Mechanicsburg has such a strong football program that it just reloads every season, which is why we are going with the Indians to prevail in this matchup.
Triad at Ben Logan – Triad went 2-8 overall last season and 0-5 in the OHC.
Friday night, the Cardinals play at Ben Logan in a non-conference game.
The Raiders went 4-6 overall last season.
Prediction: Triad will probably be an improved team this season, but we’re picking Ben Logan to win.