Prep football season begins Friday night


Staff report


Eli Hollingsworth (pictured) returns as Graham’s quarterback this season.

Photo by John Coffman Photography

A year ago, the Graham football team went 7-4 overall, which included a win in the playoffs over Taylor.

Falcons’ quarterback Eli Hollingsworth passed for 1,976 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Friday night, Graham opens the season by hosting West Liberty-Salem in non-league action.

The Tigers went 2-7 overall last season and 1-4 in the OHC.

WL-S’s last winning season came in 2019.

Prediction: The Falcons have a lot of seniors returning this season – including Hollingsworth – so we’re going with Graham to prevail in this one.

Urbana at West Jefferson – Urbana went 2-8 overall last season and 2-3 in the CBC/MRD.

The highlight of UHS’s season came in Week 6 when the Hillclimbers upset Graham, 28-16.

Urbana also beat Northwestern, 34-0, in Week 9.

Friday night, the Hillclimbers open the season at West Jefferson in non-league action.

West Jefferson went 9-1 overall a year ago.

Prediction: UHS improved last year as the season wore on, but we’re picking West Jefferson to win.

Mechanicsburg at Kenton Ridge – Mechanicsburg put together another great season in 2021, going 12-1 overall.

The Indians won two playoff games before losing at Coldwater.

Friday night, Mechanicsburg plays at Kenton Ridge in non-league action.

The Cougars went 3-7 last season.

Prediction: Mechanicsburg has such a strong football program that it just reloads every season, which is why we are going with the Indians to prevail in this matchup.

Triad at Ben Logan – Triad went 2-8 overall last season and 0-5 in the OHC.

Friday night, the Cardinals play at Ben Logan in a non-conference game.

The Raiders went 4-6 overall last season.

Prediction: Triad will probably be an improved team this season, but we’re picking Ben Logan to win.

