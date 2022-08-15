Urbana soccer teams earn victories

Landon Key had three goals and three assists as Urbana beat visiting Belmont, 10-4, in non-league boys soccer on Saturday.

For UHS (1-0), Jaxen Neff-Strickland had three goals and Braedyn Laird added two.

In non-league girls soccer, Urbana routed Stivers, 13-0, on Saturday.

For the Hillclimbers (1-0), Morgan Deskins had two goals and three assists, Peyton Mounce had four goals, Paige Arnett had two goals and one assist and Claire Keely added four assists.

“It was a great team effort to open the season,” said UHS Coach Brandon Deskins.

Graham girls win

The Graham girls soccer team beat Xenia, 2-1, in non-league action.

The Falcons jumped out early, swarming Xenia’s goal for the entire first half. Xenia turned away every chance and kept the score 0-0 at the half.

After the break, Graham’s Rosey Dunham scored with a rocket from distance. Xenia fought back hard and pulled even with a shot from the top of the 18.

It seemed as though that would be where it would end as the clock approached zero. But with only minutes to spare, Dunham found space to dribble and scored the game-winner.

Urbana’s Jaxen Neff-Strickland beats his defender and scores a goal on Saturday. UHS beat visiting Belmont, 10-4, in non-league action. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_soccer-1.jpg Urbana’s Jaxen Neff-Strickland beats his defender and scores a goal on Saturday. UHS beat visiting Belmont, 10-4, in non-league action. Photo by John Coffman Photography