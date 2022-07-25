Racing postponed due to inclement weather

DeGRAFF – Heavy rains, high winds and lightning forced Shady Bowl Speedway promoter Rick Young to cancel Saturday night’s racing program.

It marked the seventh time (including the race at Kil-Kare Speedway) Young has had to make this decision in 2022.

The Blackford Memorial has been reset for Sept. 10, the last late model race of the season.

This Saturday night will feature the annual Neal Sceva and Neal Sceva Jr. Memorial. The event is held annually to honor the memory of one of Shady Bowl Speedway’s most popular drivers, Neal Sceva of Urbana. Neal’s son, Neal Jr., passed away this spring after fighting a lingering illness.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks will run the 51-lap Sceva Memorial with $1,551 going to the winner. In addition to the prize money, the winner will receive a $7,500 tool box and an $800 aluminum racing jack from Mac Tools.

In addition to the Street Stocks, the Wooten Automotive and Towing of St. Paris Modifieds, the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts, the Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars and a King of the Enduros 100-lapper.

Racing will start with dashes and heats at 6:30 p.m.