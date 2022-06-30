Youth Sports

West Liberty-Salem 2/LeVan’s Excavating won the 2022 Logan County Pony League championship with a 6-1 win over Huntsville in Belle Center.

For WL-S 2, Reese Oder pitched 7 innings, scattering 6 hits and striking out 12. Carson Vesey was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI, Nick Shifflet and Cooper Crouch both tripled and Oder, Garrett Hull and Lance Campbell each added singles. WL-S 2 did not commit an error.

WL-S 2 avenged its only loss of the season with the win, finishing with a record 13-1 overall.

Pictured in the front row left to right are Kash LeVan, Braden Hershberger, Dusty Bolton, Conner Leichty, Lance Campbell and Cooper Crouch. In the second row are Andy Hershberger (coach), Micah Vesey (coach), Colton Sachs, Reese Oder, Bayes Lapp, Aiden Hull, Nick Shifflet, Garrett Hull, Carson Vesey, Zerah Crouch (coach) and Matt Hull (coach). Submitted photo