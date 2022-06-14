OHSAA announces football regional breakdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced this week the new divisional breakdowns for the upcoming fall sports, along with football playoff regional assignments. The OHSAA Board of Directors approved the new divisions during its June meeting late last week.

The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school’s base enrollment numbers for girls and boys sports, which will be used for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Divisional breakdowns for the sports that utilize competitive balance data, which include soccer, volleyball and football in the fall, are reconfigured every year, while non-competitive balance sports are reconfigured every two years using only base enrollment numbers.

In football, Urbana and Graham will be in Division IV, Region 16; Triad and West Liberty-Salem will be in Division VI, Region 24 and Mechanicsburg will be in Division VII, Region 28.