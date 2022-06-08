WL-S athletes receive Academic All-Ohio honors

West Liberty-Salem track and field student athletes Megan Adams, Mallory Bostick, Ashley Yoder, Logan Saylor, Logan Phillips, Dylan Lauck and Isaac Brown each received OATCCC Academic All-Ohio honors last weekend at the state track and field meet.

The award is given to student athletes in grades 10-12 who compete at the state meet and have a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Farm League

West Liberty-Salem 3/Peoples Savings and Loan defeated DeGraff. For WL-S 3, Josh Collins went 2 for 2 with a double and 2 runs scored, Markus Rogan had a hit and 2 RBI, Kase McIntosh cracked a double and 2 RBI and Jacob Bahan, Jude Roberts and AJ Henry each added hits and runs. Cal Scott and Brody Vernik combined for the win on the mound.

West Liberty Hickory Medical Direct Primary Care ran its winning streak to 5 with a 13-0 shutout of Rushsylvania Royer Realty. Hickory Medical recorded its 3rd no-hitter during the 5-game winning streak. This time, Caizen Anders went solo on the no-no, facing the minimum number of hitters until Royer Realty’s Max Schoepfle drew a 2-out walk in the final inning. Anders ended the game a batter later with his 10th strikeout.

Offensively, Hickory Medical (7-1) was paced by Brodie Milliron’s 2 for 2 night. Milliron drove in 3 runs, stole 2 bases and scored once.

Ten different Tigers crossed home plate in the win. Callen Oder reached and scored 3 times. Anders helped his cause with a hit and 2 runs scored. Nathan Deitrick doubled in a run and scored on a throwing error. Michael Beard was 2 for 2 with a run. Harrison Sutherin and Keegan Reisinger logged hits and runs, and Brennan May, Xander Ault and Clayton Anane-Sefah all reached and scored in the win.