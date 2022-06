Little League

West Liberty-Salem 1/Lions Club defeated East Liberty-Middleburg, 18-4. Leading the way for WL-S 1 was Jackson Henry who went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and 6 RBI. Bennett Sutherin was 2 for 3 with a double and 3 RBI. Lucas Trimble, Cohen Evans and David Roberts all added doubles in the effort. Carver Wallace and Evans added big plays defensively. Adly Knox, Henry and Grant Krabill combined for the win on the mound.