DeLong named All-Ohio in softball

Mechanicsburg sophomore Addie DeLong has been named the OHC North Division player of the year in softball.

In addition, she was named first-team All-Southwest District and first-team All-Ohio in Division IV.

DeLong batted .697 with 21 RBI this season.

In addition to DeLong, Mechanicsburg’s Emily Conley and Jasalyn Sartin were each named first-team All-OHC North. Sartin was also named second-team All-Southwest District and honorable mention All-Ohio.

Mechanicsburg’s Elyse Wilson and Triad’s Lilly Green were each named to the OHC North second team.

Mechanicsburg’s Emma Rodgers, Triad’s Mallory Hayes and WL-S Bailey Poppe and Aleah Reed were each named OHC North honorable mention.

Urbana’s Emily Skelley was named second-team All-Southwest District and honorable mention All-Ohio in Division II.

Mechanicsburg sophomore Addie DeLong (pictured) has been named the OHC North Division player of the year in softball. In addition, she was named first-team All-Southwest District and first-team All-Ohio in Division IV. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_delong.jpg Mechanicsburg sophomore Addie DeLong (pictured) has been named the OHC North Division player of the year in softball. In addition, she was named first-team All-Southwest District and first-team All-Ohio in Division IV. Photo by John Coffman Photography