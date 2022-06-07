Posted on by

DeLong named All-Ohio in softball


Staff report

Mechanicsburg sophomore Addie DeLong (pictured) has been named the OHC North Division player of the year in softball. In addition, she was named first-team All-Southwest District and first-team All-Ohio in Division IV.

Mechanicsburg sophomore Addie DeLong (pictured) has been named the OHC North Division player of the year in softball. In addition, she was named first-team All-Southwest District and first-team All-Ohio in Division IV.


Photo by John Coffman Photography

Mechanicsburg sophomore Addie DeLong has been named the OHC North Division player of the year in softball.

In addition, she was named first-team All-Southwest District and first-team All-Ohio in Division IV.

DeLong batted .697 with 21 RBI this season.

In addition to DeLong, Mechanicsburg’s Emily Conley and Jasalyn Sartin were each named first-team All-OHC North. Sartin was also named second-team All-Southwest District and honorable mention All-Ohio.

Mechanicsburg’s Elyse Wilson and Triad’s Lilly Green were each named to the OHC North second team.

Mechanicsburg’s Emma Rodgers, Triad’s Mallory Hayes and WL-S Bailey Poppe and Aleah Reed were each named OHC North honorable mention.

Urbana’s Emily Skelley was named second-team All-Southwest District and honorable mention All-Ohio in Division II.

Mechanicsburg sophomore Addie DeLong (pictured) has been named the OHC North Division player of the year in softball. In addition, she was named first-team All-Southwest District and first-team All-Ohio in Division IV.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_delong.jpgMechanicsburg sophomore Addie DeLong (pictured) has been named the OHC North Division player of the year in softball. In addition, she was named first-team All-Southwest District and first-team All-Ohio in Division IV. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Staff report