Urbana High School graduate and children’s book author Jasmine Pickett is in the running to be Ms. Health and Fitness for Muscle and Fitness Magazine.

If she wins, she would be pictured on the cover of the magazine and receive $20,000.

This competition benefits the Wounded Warriors organization, which build homes for veterans.

Scan the QR code pictured to vote for her.

Pickett will also be in attendance at the Black Heritage Festival in Urbana on June 18.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_pickett.jpeg