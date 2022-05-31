Pine named second-team All-OCCAC

PIQUA – After the Edison State Community College softball team recently finished out the season with three district championship game appearances, Graham graduate Morgan Pine has been named second-team All-Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) for 2022.

The 5-foot-8-inch freshman infielder had a .431 batting average with one home run and 19 RBI in conference play.

“Morgan batted .427 (overall) this season while primarily playing first base, where she had a .971 fielding percentage. Morgan had a huge grand slam at Lorain County, leading us to a comeback win,” said Softball Coach Brent New.

Edison State was 28-15-3 overall and 15-6-1 in the OCCAC.

