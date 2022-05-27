Several area athletes qualify for D-II state meet

PIQUA – The WL-S boys team was in the lead after day one of the Division II regional track meet.

WL-S had 19 points and second-place Versailles had 12.

For the Tigers, Logan Saylor qualified for next week’s state meet by winning the long jump in a school-record 21-7.5.

The WL-S 4×800 relay team comprised of Isaac Brown, Quentin Rudolph, Tate Yoder and Dylan Lauck also advanced to state by finishing second in 8:07.14.

In girls action, Urbana’s Lyza Forson qualified for state by placing second in the shot put (37-1.5).

The regional finals will be held here today beginning at 11 a.m.