TROY – The West Liberty-Salem girls were sitting in 9th place after day one of the Division III regional track meet. The meet was suspended early due to weather.

The Tigers’ 4×800 relay team of Mallory Bostick, Ashley Yoder, Teagan Boyd and Megan Adams qualified for next week’s state meet by finishing in 4th place with a season-best time of 9:55.4.

In preliminary races, freshman Delaney Jones qualified for Friday’s finals in the 100-meter dash, breaking her own school record with a 12.32.

“I can’t say enough about the determination of our 4×800 relay team,” said WL-S Coach Ann Vogel. “The composure and fight they showed against more experienced teams was so much fun to watch. They most definitely earned their trip to the state meet.”

The regional meet will resume here today at 5 p.m.

WL-S’s Mallory Bostick (pictured) is a member of the 4×800 relay team which qualified for the Division III state meet. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_bostick.jpg WL-S’s Mallory Bostick (pictured) is a member of the 4×800 relay team which qualified for the Division III state meet. Photo by John Coffman Photography