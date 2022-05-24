Indians advance to district baseball final

NEW CARLISLE – Jake Edwards earned the complete game win and had 13 strikeouts as Mechanicsburg defeated Indian Lake, 5-0, in a Division III baseball district semifinal.

The Indians scored four runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth.

“We played great team baseball,” said M’burg Coach Bryan Eyink. “Edwards was at the top of his game, being able to work ahead in counts and being able to get his off speed pitch over for strikes. Offensively, we put together great team at-bats, played small ball well, and we were able to execute in certain key moments. We knew coming in that we had to execute and play team baseball in order to beat a team like Indian Lake.”

For Mechanicsburg, Mason Hess was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Jaylen Roland was 2 for 4 and Edwards was 1 for 4 with 2 RBI.

The Indians (19-5) advance to play Cincinnati Roger Bacon in a district final today at 3:30 p.m. Newton High School.

“Roger Bacon is going to be another tough matchup for us,” said Eyink. “We are looking forward to squaring off with them. They are a program that is rich in history and should be a great game to be a part of.”

Mechanicsburg’s Mason Hess (pictured) was 2 for 3 with an RBI against Indian Lake. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_hess.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Mason Hess (pictured) was 2 for 3 with an RBI against Indian Lake. Photo by John Coffman Photography