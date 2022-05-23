WL-S girls place second at D-III district

ST. PARIS – The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field team took home runner-up honors at the Division III district meet here Saturday.

Anna was first with 132 points and WL-S was second with 106.

Megan Adams led the Tigers, winning the 1,600 meter run (5:22.2) and the 3,200 meter run (11:28.21) and qualifying for this week’s regional meet in both events.

Other WL-S regional qualifiers included Sophia Hardwick 100 meter hurdles 4th place (17.15) and 300 meter hurdles 2nd place (49.69), Delaney Jones 100 meter dash 3rd place (12.67), Mallory Bostick 800 meter run 2nd place (2:27.16), Lilly Weaver long jump 3rd place (15-1.25), Claire Longshore 300 meter hurdles 4th place (50.53), Ashley Yoder 1,600 meter run 4th place (5:44.3), 4×100 relay team of Lilly Weaver, Delaney Jones, Alaina Irving Claire Longshore 3rd place (52.28) and the 4×400 relay team of Delaney Jones, Claire Longshore, Teagan Boyd and Mallory Bostick (4:17.46).

The Triad girls team placed sixth.

For the Cardinals, Cayla Eaton placed 1st in the 300 hurdles (48.59) and 2nd in the 100 hurdles (16.13) to advance to the regional meet in both events.

The 4×200 relay team comprised of Eaton, Abbey Overfield, Ashtyn Millice and Tabitha Gaier finished 3rd in a school record time (1:51.66). Ellie Johnson also qualified for the regional by placing 4th in the pole vault (8-6).

Mechanicsburg’s Peyton Murphy qualified for the regional in the discus.

For the Triad boys team, Tyler Gross placed 3rd in the discus (135-7) and qualified for the regional.

Regional qualifiers for the Mechanicsburg boys team included pole vault – Danny Mascadri, 100 – Jake Hurst and Jack Wolf, 4×100 relay – Jake Hurst, Jack Wolf, Peyton Leeson, Kailen Butler, 4×200 relay – Jake Hurst, Jack Wolf, Peyton Leeson, Kailen Butler and 3,200 – Will Negley.

The Indians placed third overall at the district.

The Division III regional meet will be held in Troy on Wednesday and Friday.

Mechanicsburg’s Peyton Murphy (pictured) qualified in the discus for this week’s Division III regional meet at Troy. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_murphy.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Peyton Murphy (pictured) qualified in the discus for this week’s Division III regional meet at Troy. Photo by John Coffman Photography