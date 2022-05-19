Edwards leads Indians to sectional win

MECHANICSBURG – Jake Edwards earned the win and went 2 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBI as Mechanicsburg beat National Trail, 12-2, in five innings in the Division III baseball sectional.

The Indians scored eight runs in the first inning.

For Mechanicsburg, Mason Hess was 2 for 3 with 4 RBI and Noah Dietrich was 3 for 3 with 3 RBI.

The Indians (18-5) advance to play either Indian Lake or West Liberty-Salem on Monday at Tecumseh.

Mechanicsburg’s Jake Edwards (pictured) went 2 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBI against National Trail. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_edwards.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Jake Edwards (pictured) went 2 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBI against National Trail. Photo by John Coffman Photography