Edwards leads Indians to sectional win

MECHANICSBURG – Jake Edwards earned the win and went 2 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBI as Mechanicsburg beat National Trail, 12-2, in five innings in the Division III baseball sectional.
The Indians scored eight runs in the first inning.
For Mechanicsburg, Mason Hess was 2 for 3 with 4 RBI and Noah Dietrich was 3 for 3 with 3 RBI.
The Indians (18-5) advance to play either Indian Lake or West Liberty-Salem on Monday at Tecumseh.
Mechanicsburg’s Jake Edwards (pictured) went 2 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBI against National Trail.