UHS, Graham compete in CBC/MRD track meet

BELLEFONTAINE – The Graham girls team was fourth and Urbana was sixth at the CBC/MRD Track Championships.

For the Falcons, Taylor Aldredge placed first in the long jump (15-11.5) and second in the 100 (13.34); Grace Nash was second in the 400 (1:02.01); Amber Robeson was first in the 300 hurdles (49.28) and the 1,600 relay team was second (4:28.41).

For the Hillclimbers, Lyza Forson was first in the shot put (35-5) and second in the discus (95-8).

The Urbana boys team placed fifth and Graham was sixth.

For the Falcons, Cayden Bonham was first in the 1,600 (4:51.25) and second in the 800 (2:08.99).

Eaton shines at OHC

SPRINGFIELD – Triad’s Cayla Eaton earned the Girls Athlete of the Year award during the OHC/North Track Championships.

Eaton placed 1st in the 300 hurdles (48.39), 2nd in the 100 hurdles (16.92), 2nd in the high jump (4-10) and 4th in the 100 meter dash (13.53). Other Cardinals earning all-league honors included Ellie Johnson, who placed 1st in pole vault (8-9) and Mia Lemay, who was 3rd in shot put (28-4) and discus (94-4). Finishing 3rd was the 4×200 relay team of Johnson, Valerie Gaier, Tabitha Gaier and Abbey Overfield (2:01.61) and the 4×100 relay team of Johnson, Valerie Gaier, Olivia Hall and Ashtyn Millice (59.22).

Earning all-league honors for Triad’s boys team was Tyler Gross, who was 2nd in the discus (129-10).

Finishing 3rd was Joe Ferguson in the 800 (2:08.08) and the 4×800 relay team of Ferguson, Logan Harper, Jacob Haser and Wyatt Robison (9:06.74).

Triad’s Cayla Eaton is pictured finishing second by clearing 4-10 in the high jump at the OHC/North Track Championships. She earned the Girls Athlete of the Year award in the North division during the meet. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_eaton2.jpg Triad’s Cayla Eaton is pictured finishing second by clearing 4-10 in the high jump at the OHC/North Track Championships. She earned the Girls Athlete of the Year award in the North division during the meet. Photo by John Coffman Photography