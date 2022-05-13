Indians advance in D-IV softball sectional

MECHANICSBURG – Jensen Patterson had a home run and 3 RBI as Mechanicsburg routed Botkins, 18-0, in 5 innings in the Division IV softball sectional.

For the Indians (17-2), Emma Rodgers had a home run and 2 RBI and Kayla Day, Taylor Rausch and Jasalyn Sartin each had 2 RBI.

Mechanicsburg advances to play Franklin Monroe on May 17 at 5 p.m. at Miami East.

UHS wins

DAYTON – Urbana defeated Chaminade Julienne, 13-1, in the Division II softball sectional.

For the Hillclimbers, Gracie Hower and Maleah Murphy were each 3 for 4 with 3 RBI and Emily Skelley was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI.

UHS (6-16) advances to play top-seeded Shawnee on May 17 at 5 p.m. at Tecumseh.

Falcons fall

SPRINGFIELD – Shawnee nipped Graham, 1-0, in the Division II softball sectional.

For the Falcons (5-17), Marissa Pine took the loss and was 2 for 3.

Triad loses

ENON – Greenon defeated Triad, 11-1, in 5 innings in OHC softball.

For the Cardinals (4-19, 2-14), Morgan Alexander took the loss and was 1 for 3 with a stolen base and Kaydence Feasel had 2 stolen bases.

Mechanicsburg’s Jensen Patterson (pictured) had a home run and 3 RBI in a win over visiting Botkins. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_patterson.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Jensen Patterson (pictured) had a home run and 3 RBI in a win over visiting Botkins. Photo by John Coffman Photography