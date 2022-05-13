Indians defeat Emmanuel Christian in baseball

SPRINGFIELD – Aaron Conley was 3 for 4 with 4 RBI as Mechanicsburg routed Emmanuel Christian, 17-0, in 5 innings in non-league baseball.

For the Indians (16-5), Mason Hess was 3 for 5, Brennin Eyink was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and Jake Edwards was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI.

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – West Jefferson scored 4 runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Triad, 14-10, in OHC baseball.

For the Cardinals (6-13, 6-9), Michael Warner was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and Devin Bradley and Gage Heitman each had 2 RBI.

Farm League

West Liberty Hickory Medical Direct Primary Care improved to 2-0 on the Farm League season with a 13-0 win over Indian Lake 2.

Callen Oder earned the victory on the mound for the Tigers, striking out 7 Lakers over the first 3 innings. Oder added a double and 2 runs scored. Caizen Anders collected a home run, a triple and 3 runs scored. Keegan Reisinger and Michael Beard also finished 2 for 2 at the plate. Reisinger smacked a 2-run home run to go with a double, 3 RBI and 2 runs. Beard scored twice and struck out 4 on the mound in relief. Brennan May and Harrison Sutherin each added a pair of runs in the victory.

WL-S 3 – Peoples Savings and Loan defeated Huntsville 1, 11-6 in Farm League action. Colt Anderson led WL-S with a home run. On the mound, Liam Baldwin, Cal Scott, Josh Collins and Grayson Leichty combined to secure the win.

Pony League

West Liberty-Salem 2, LeVan’s Excavating, defeated Bellefontaine 1, 10-0, in 5 innings. Reese Oder threw a complete game 1-hitter, striking out 11 and walking 1. Nick Shifflet powered the offense going 2 for 2 with a double and 3 RBI. Cooper Crouch was 1-1 with a double and 1 RBI.