WL-S nips Troy Christian in baseball

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Troy Christian, 1-0, in non-league action as two Tiger pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Logan Saylor was the winning pitcher in relief of Christian Griffith.

Will Motzko, Griffith, Adam LaRoche, Austin Olejniczak, Payton Knight and Isaac Reames each collected a hit to lead the Tigers and Reames recorded the game-winning RBI single.

WL-S (7-12) will travel to North Union on Saturday to wrap up its regular season.

UHS falls

BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana lost to Bellefontaine, 10-8, in CBC baseball.

Graham loses

PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder beat Graham, 10-3, in CBC baseball.

Indians fall

JAMESTOWN – Greeneview upended Mechanicsburg, 15-5, in 5 innings in OHC baseball.

For the Indians (15-5, 10-5), Jake Edwards had a double and Brennin Eyink and Mason Hess each had an RBI.

Little League

West Liberty Salem 1 – Lions Club outlasted Rushsylvania 2 by a score of 7-6 in Little League action.

For Lions Club, Aydan Knox pitched 5 2/3 innings giving up 1 earned run and striking out 15. Grant Krabill finished for the save.

At the plate, David Roberts had 2 hits and scored twice. Eli Gilley had 3 RBI and Drew Piacentino added a key hit and scored a run.

For Rushsylvania 2, Emerson Carpenter and Madden Palmer combined on the mound.