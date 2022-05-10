WL-S teams lead at OHC track meet

SPRINGFIELD – The OHC track tournament prelims were held on Monday and the WL-S boys and girls teams hold the lead in the North division.
In finals events, placing first for the WL-S boys was the 4x8oo relay team – 8:16.3 Isaac Brown, Quinten Rudolph, Tate Yoder, and Dylan Lauck (meet record).
Placing second were long jump – 20-0 Logan Saylor and shot put – 39-1.5 Mark Bair.
For the WL-S girls, the 4×800 relay team of Mallory Bostick, Ashley Yoder, Teagan Boyd and Megan Adams took first place in 10:01.9.
In pole vault, Tina Douthwaite placed second (8-6) and Lena Kauffman placed third (8-0).
The finals will be held here at Northeastern on Thursday.
No other results were reported.
The WL-S girls track and field team was in third place when the Tiger Invitational was rained out last Friday night.
Placing first for the Tigers was the 4×100 relay team of Lilly Weaver, Delaney Jones, Alaina Irving and Claire Longshore (52.31).
Placing second were Tina Douthwaite pole vault (8-0), Delaney Jones 100 meter dash (12.78) and Mallory Bostick 400 meter dash (1:04.52).
Third-place finishes were provided by Sophia Hardwick 100 meter hurdles (17.34), Lilly Weaver high jump (4-8), Lena Kauffman pole vault (7-6) and Ashley Yoder 1,600 meter run (5:44.47).
JH track
Graham and Urbana competed in the CBC junior high track championship at Bellefontaine.
Top finishers for the Falcon boys were Sam Dunn second in the discus (111-10), Zack Estep second in the high jump (5-4), Garrett Wallen first in the 1,600 meter run (5:07.41), Sebastian Roberts third in the 400 meter dash (58.92) and the 4×800 meter relay team of Roberts, Jesse Jenkins, Jack Bonham, and Wallen third in a school record time of 9:47.96.
The boys team finished sixth out of 12 teams.
For the Falcon girls team, the top finisher was Ella Putterbaugh, who was fourth in the long jump (13-5.5).
The girls team finished 11th.
The Urbana girls squad placed sixth and the boys were 12th.
Placing first for the Urbana girls were the 4×100 relay team – Addison Bass, Avari Jenkins, Brylee Spriggs and Mya Laird – 55.6 and the high jump – Brylee Spriggs – 4-10.
Placing second were 100 dash – Mya Laird – 14.26 and the 4×200 relay team – Asha Adams, Avari Jenkins, Addison Bass and Brylee Spriggs – 2:00.34.