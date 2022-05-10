WL-S teams lead at OHC track meet

SPRINGFIELD – The OHC track tournament prelims were held on Monday and the WL-S boys and girls teams hold the lead in the North division.

In finals events, placing first for the WL-S boys was the 4x8oo relay team – 8:16.3 Isaac Brown, Quinten Rudolph, Tate Yoder, and Dylan Lauck (meet record).

Placing second were long jump – 20-0 Logan Saylor and shot put – 39-1.5 Mark Bair.

For the WL-S girls, the 4×800 relay team of Mallory Bostick, Ashley Yoder, Teagan Boyd and Megan Adams took first place in 10:01.9.

In pole vault, Tina Douthwaite placed second (8-6) and Lena Kauffman placed third (8-0).

The finals will be held here at Northeastern on Thursday.

No other results were reported.

The WL-S girls track and field team was in third place when the Tiger Invitational was rained out last Friday night.

Placing first for the Tigers was the 4×100 relay team of Lilly Weaver, Delaney Jones, Alaina Irving and Claire Longshore (52.31).

Placing second were Tina Douthwaite pole vault (8-0), Delaney Jones 100 meter dash (12.78) and Mallory Bostick 400 meter dash (1:04.52).

Third-place finishes were provided by Sophia Hardwick 100 meter hurdles (17.34), Lilly Weaver high jump (4-8), Lena Kauffman pole vault (7-6) and Ashley Yoder 1,600 meter run (5:44.47).

JH track

Graham and Urbana competed in the CBC junior high track championship at Bellefontaine.

Top finishers for the Falcon boys were Sam Dunn second in the discus (111-10), Zack Estep second in the high jump (5-4), Garrett Wallen first in the 1,600 meter run (5:07.41), Sebastian Roberts third in the 400 meter dash (58.92) and the 4×800 meter relay team of Roberts, Jesse Jenkins, Jack Bonham, and Wallen third in a school record time of 9:47.96.

The boys team finished sixth out of 12 teams.

For the Falcon girls team, the top finisher was Ella Putterbaugh, who was fourth in the long jump (13-5.5).

The girls team finished 11th.

The Urbana girls squad placed sixth and the boys were 12th.

Placing first for the Urbana girls were the 4×100 relay team – Addison Bass, Avari Jenkins, Brylee Spriggs and Mya Laird – 55.6 and the high jump – Brylee Spriggs – 4-10.

Placing second were 100 dash – Mya Laird – 14.26 and the 4×200 relay team – Asha Adams, Avari Jenkins, Addison Bass and Brylee Spriggs – 2:00.34.

WL-S’s Delaney Jones (left) competes in the 100-meter prelims at the OHC track meet on Monday. She set a school record (12.49) in the event. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_wlsjones.jpg WL-S’s Delaney Jones (left) competes in the 100-meter prelims at the OHC track meet on Monday. She set a school record (12.49) in the event. Photo by John Coffman Photography