Indians defeat West Jefferson in softball

MECHANCISBURG – The Indians scored 2 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat previously-unbeaten West Jefferson, 2-1, in OHC softball.

The victory avenges Mechanicsburg’s 5-3 loss at West Jefferson on April 26.

For the Indians, Jasalyn Sartin earned the win, Addie DeLong was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Elyse Wilson added an RBI.

Mechanicsburg is now 12-2, 12-1 while West Jefferson drops to 16-1, 14-1.

Graham falls

LEWISTOWN – Indian Lake beat Graham, 11-2, in CBC softball.

For the Falcons (2-16, 1-12), Mackenzie Clark had 2 RBI.

Triad loses

NORTH LEWISBURG – Southeastern knocked off Triad, 16-0, in OHC softball.

For the Cardinals (3-17, 1-13), Morgan Alexander took the loss, Mallory Hayes went 2 for 2 with a double and Kaydence Feasel went 1 for 2 with a stolen base.

Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong throws out a West Jefferson base-runner. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_delong.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong throws out a West Jefferson base-runner. Photo by John Coffman Photography