Leeson named to USA Today bowling team

Mechanicsburg’s Peyton Leeson has been named to the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Bowling Team.

Leeson is one of 24 standouts who have been nominated for the national Boys Bowler of the Year award.

The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

Leeson averaged a 229.2 in leading the Indians to a state title earlier this year.