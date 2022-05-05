Urbana’s Skelley hurls no-hitter

Emily Skelley hurled a 5-inning no-hitter as Urbana beat visiting Northwestern, 10-0, in CBC softball.
For the Hillclimbers (4-15, 3-11), Skelley was 3 for 3 with an RBI, Gracie Hower was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and Maleah Murphy added 2 RBI.
Triad loses
NORTH LEWISBURG – Springfield Catholic Central defeated Triad, 10-0, in 5 innings in OHC softball.
For Triad (3-16, 1-12), Kaydee Roberts took the loss and Autumn Feasel and Hailey Blackburn were each 1 for 2.
Graham falls
ST. PARIS – Ben Logan beat Graham, 16-1, in CBC softball.
The Falcons (2-15, 1-11) had only 2 hits.
Urbana’s Emily Skelley (pictured) hurled a no-hitter against visiting Northwestern.