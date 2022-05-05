Urbana’s Skelley hurls no-hitter

Emily Skelley hurled a 5-inning no-hitter as Urbana beat visiting Northwestern, 10-0, in CBC softball.

For the Hillclimbers (4-15, 3-11), Skelley was 3 for 3 with an RBI, Gracie Hower was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and Maleah Murphy added 2 RBI.

Triad loses

NORTH LEWISBURG – Springfield Catholic Central defeated Triad, 10-0, in 5 innings in OHC softball.

For Triad (3-16, 1-12), Kaydee Roberts took the loss and Autumn Feasel and Hailey Blackburn were each 1 for 2.

Graham falls

ST. PARIS – Ben Logan beat Graham, 16-1, in CBC softball.

The Falcons (2-15, 1-11) had only 2 hits.

Urbana’s Emily Skelley (pictured) hurled a no-hitter against visiting Northwestern. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_skelley.jpg Urbana’s Emily Skelley (pictured) hurled a no-hitter against visiting Northwestern. Photo by John Coffman Photography