Mechanicsburg boys win Mechanicsburg Relays


Staff report

Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Skillings (pictured) placed second in the long jump at the recent Mechanicsburg Relays.

Photo by John Coffman Photography

MECHANICSBURG – At the recent Mechanicsburg Relays, the Indians’ boys team placed first and the girls were fourth.

Placers for the Mechanicsburg boys included 4×800 – 1st place 8:51.78 (Joshua Porter, Will Negley, Luke Bryant, Jon Luke Blanton); 4×100 – 1st place 45.03 (Kailen Butler, Liam Smith, Peyton Leeson, Danny Mascadri); 4×400 – 2nd place 3:53.53 (Will Negley, Joshua Porter, Tyler Hennigan, Peyton Leeson); 800 meter sprint medley – 1st place 1:41.47 (Kailen Butler, Jack Wolf, Peyton Leeson, Luke Bryant); 3,200 meter distance medley – 1st place 9:09.00 (Joshua Porter, Luke Bryant, Jon Luke Blanton, Will Negley); pole vault – 1st place (Danny Mascadri – 13-06.0); long jump – 4th place (Liam Smith – 17-09.50) and high jump – 4th place (Danny Mascadri – 5-04.0).

Placers for the Mechanicsburg girls were shot put – 1st place (Kara Bebout – 34-07.25); 3rd place (Payton Murphy 31-11); discus – 1st place (Payton Murphy – 112-00.0); long jump – 2nd place (Olivia Skillings – 14-08.50); pole vault – 4th place (Madyson Wilson – 7-00.0) and 4×100 Iron Woman relay – 2nd place.

