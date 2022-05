In the Division II softball sectional, Urbana will play at Chaminade-Julienne on May 12 at 4:30 p.m. and Graham will play at Northwestern on May 10 at 5 p.m.

In Division III, West Liberty-Salem will host Twin Valley South on May 9 at 5 p.m.

In Division IV, Mechanicsburg will host Legacy Christian on May 10 at 5 p.m. and Triad will play at Riverside on May 10 at 5 p.m.

To see complete tournament brackets, go to ohsaa.org.