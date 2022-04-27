Tigers nip Fairbanks in baseball

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem built a four-run lead in the first inning and then held on to beat Fairbanks, 5-4, in OHC baseball.

For the Tigers (6-8, 5-7), Eli Allen earned the win, Isaac Reames was 2 for 2, Allen was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and Adam LaRoche was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.

The WL-S jayvee team topped Fairbanks, 17-3. For the Tigers, Cody Crawford and Brodey Deam combined to pitch 6 innings of 1-hit baseball, striking out 12. Dylan Wing was 3 for 5 with a double and 5 RBI, Deam was 2 for 5 with 4 RBI, Jacob Griffith was 2 for 3 with a double and 3 RBI and Caleb Hershberger was 3 for 4.

Graham wins

ST. PARIS – Graham downed Northwestern, 6-3, in CBC baseball.

For the Falcons (10-5, 6-5), Casey Kelley was 3 for 4 and Breyton Reisinger and Brent Case each had 2 RBI.

UHS loses

Visiting Indian Lake knocked off Urbana, 7-3, in CBC baseball.

For the Hillclimbers (2-11, 2-7), Levi Stapleton had an RBI and Will Donahoe took the loss.

Indians fall

WEST JEFFERSON – Mechanicsburg lost to West Jefferson, 12-9, in OHC baseball.

West Jeff scored 9 runs in the fourth inning.

For the Indians (10-2, 6-2), Fisher Morgan was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Mason Hess was 3 for 5 with an RBI and Lane Poland was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.

Triad loses

SPRINGFIELD – Northeastern upended Triad, 23-2, in five innings in OHC baseball.

Drue Instine had 2 RBI for the Cardinals (2-10, 2-6).