Shady Bowl hosts full night of racing

DeGRAFF – Race fans were treated to all types of racing Saturday night, as Shady Bowl Speedway ran its first regular show of the season.

There were open-wheel modifieds, full-bodied stock cars, karts and a 100-lap Enduro.

The Wootens Towing and Automotive Modifieds saw Troy driver Jerry Stapleton surge out front at the drop of the green. Stapleton, 60, took the much younger drivers to school, as he led the entire distance in his Terry’s Radiator backed ride. The win was the second of the season for Stapleton. Fast qualifier Chris Parker (13.762) was second, with Logan McPherson third, Brad Yelton fourth and Daniel McPherson fifth. Gregg Jackson won the dash with Daniel McPherson and Scott Jones winning heats.

The Wootens Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks were up next. It looked like money in the bank for Chris Parker as early front runner Jason Mahaffey and Rob Schaeff tangled while battling for the lead. Parker then took over the lead. Josh Smith tried to challenge Parker but came up just short and could only watch as Parker took the checkered. The win was short lived, however, as Parker was disqualified for a rules violation, giving the win to Smith in his Smith Motorsports Chevy. Rodney Roush, Chad Small II, Jacob Heckman and Bob Coppock filled the top five. Mahaffey was fast qualifier (14.679), Roush won the dash and Heckman won the heat.

A field of over 30 Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts signed in. The 25-lap feature saw its usual spins before Keven Baggett took over the point. Baggett held off Jimmy McElfresh to take the checkered. But, as in the street stocks, the winner failed a post-race inspection, giving the win to McElfresh in his X-Factor Motorsports Cavalier. Fast qualifier (16.965) Bobby Terry was second, with Steve Duty third, Cory Plunkett fourth and Aaron Jewell fifth. Duty took the dash win, with Plunkett and Seth Rager winning heats. Nick Barrett took top spot in the “B” main.

The Frazier and Parsons Decal and Apparel FOMOCO cars took to the oval next. Zach Beaty Lakins dominated the feature in his Sparks Meats Crown Vic. Nick Barrett chased Lakins across the finish line, followed by Jay Smith, Jimmy McElfresh and Dalton Griffin.

The Midwest Champ Karts were also on the schedule. The top four Karts ran in a tight draft nearly the entire race. Cameron Mason was first to the checkered, with Erik Wolleson, Chris Peters and Mike Mason rounding out the top five. Bill Warner and Wolleson were heat winners.

A 100-lap Enduro closed out the night’s action. Tim Dovel looked to have the win in hand until with two laps to go, Bobby Terry took over the lead and the win. Dovel was second, followed by Zach Beaty Lakins, Zach Peterson and Isaiah Markley.

This Saturday, the CRA Street Stocks will be on hand to run a 150 feature. Also, the first leg of the Ohio 300 for the late models, a 75-lap feature paying $3,000 to win, with The VORES Compact Series rounding out the night. Racing begins at 6:30 p.m.

Josh Smith of Quincy (pictured) carried the checkered for the Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks Saturday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_smith.jpg Josh Smith of Quincy (pictured) carried the checkered for the Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana Street Stocks Saturday night. Isaacs photo